This is not my gator: Fla. homeowner finds 11-foot alligator in the kitchen

Imagine waking up to the sound of broken glass to find an 11-foot alligator instead of a burglar. Well, that's what happened to one homeowner in Clearwater, Florida.

Because this is a story that could only come out of the Sunshine State.

Police worked with a trapper to capture the unwanted visitor and get it out of the home.

No one was hurt.

The gator broke into the home through some low windows in the kitchen.

In Florida, alligators are just a fact of life, but there's a Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program if one causes a potential safety hazard to people, pets or property.

