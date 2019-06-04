While waiting in line for ice cream, sheriff makes drug bust

While waiting in line, he recognized a man who was also waiting in line, who had an active warrant for trafficking meth. (Source: MGN)
Updated: Tue 6:15 AM, Jun 04, 2019

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) - The Letcher County Sheriff says he made a drug bust Monday afternoon, all while waiting in line for ice cream.

Mickey Stines says he was on his way back from a call around four Monday afternoon when he stopped by the Dairy Bar in Isom for a snack.

While waiting in line, he recognized a man who was also waiting in line, who had an active warrant for trafficking meth.

Stines arrested the man and after searching him and his car, found 33 grams of meth, a gun, and paraphernalia.

Green Davis of Isom was arrested and is now being held in the Letcher County Jail.

