Lexington breast cancer survivor to host Pink Lemonade Stand Challenge

It is a sad statistic that one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer, but this summer one little girl is hoping you will make a stand and help in the fight against breast cancer.

The Pink Lemonade Stand Challenge first began in 2016 when then 7-year-old Brynne Rhodes came up with the idea to have a "pink" lemonade stand and donate the money to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

BCRF is the highest rated breast cancer organization in the country and the largest private funding entity of breast cancer research worldwide.

Just a year earlier, Brynne's mother Kim had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

For Brynne the Pink Lemonade Stand Challenge grew into a way to encourage others to open their own stands and help in the fight to find a cure for breast cancer.

Brynne is hoping to get 50 stands in all 50 states and for the first time the Pink Lemonade Stand Challenge is coming to Lexington.

Casey Sturgeon, a Lexington wife and mother is also a breast cancer survivor and is hosting the first ever Pink Lemonade Stand in Lexington on Wednesday, June 5 from 1-3pm at Greenbrier Golf and Country Club.