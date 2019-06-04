Congressman says western Kentucky city will receive a $50,000 federal grant

Congressman Brett Guthrie announced Cave City, Kentucky will receive a $50,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Office of Rural Development.

The grant is intended to be used by Cave City to improve its emergency services.

Guthrie said, "They're buying firefighting trucks, that's the details we know, that's what they're going to do with it."

Guthrie said he does not expect the city to be able to cover the full cost of a new firetruck with the grant, but said it could be used as a down-payment.

