On Uniquely Kentucky: Eric Gregory, President of Ky Distillers' Association

Bourbon is Kentucky’s signature industry and it’s enjoying a renaissance of sorts in the Bluegrass.

Congress declared bourbon America’s only native spirit in 1964 and the bourbon made here at home is enjoyed all around the world.

In fact, Kentucky provides 95% of the world’s bourbon.

According to the Kentucky Distillers’ Association bourbon is an $8.6 billion industry here in Kentucky, generating some 20,000 jobs.

Right now there are 68 distilleries in 32 counties with more and more products coming on the market.

In this episode of Uniquely Kentucky Eric Gregory, the President of the Kentucky Distillers’ Association is talking all things bourbon!