Megan James' Forecast | Weekend Rumbles Before Dry Time

To kick off the weekend, heat and humidity will once again dominate across the Bluegrass. Isolated, clustered storms are possible this afternoon and into the earlier evening hours. More dry time than not is still expected.

More of the same is on the way for Sunday. The air will be muggy with high temperatures reaching the middle 80s. Pop-up showers and thunderstorms are likely again.

Relief is in sight for Monday. Highs are expected to stay below the middle 80s for a brief cool down after a weak cold front rolls through Sunday. A stray storm or two could linger, but conditions dry out for the most part.

The rest of the upcoming week will be relatively dry compared to the soggy summer it has been so far. Storm chances go back up by Thursday.