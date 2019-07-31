Kelly Knight Craft confirmed as next ambassador to United Nations

Kelly Knight Craft is on her way to being the next U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations.

The U.S. Senate confirmed Craft by a vote of 56 to 34 Wednesday night.

She will replace Nikki Haley, who held the position from the beginning of the Trump administration until she stepped down in October 2018.

Craft was born and raised in Kentucky. She graduated form the University of Kentucky in 1984. She ran a marketing firm in Lexington and was a member of the U.S. delegation to the U.N. General Assembly under President George W. Bush's administration.

In October of 2017, Craft became the first female to hold the position of United States Ambassador to Canada. She was instrumental in facilitating the U.S.- Mexico-Canada trade agreement.

Her husband, Joe Craft, is coal-mining executive and a reported billionaire.

