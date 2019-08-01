Sen. McConnell discusses Kentucky gas line explosion and Craft confirmation

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) spoke with Gray Washington News Bureau's Kyle Midura about several issues Thursday afternoon.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., walks to the Senate chamber for votes on federal judges as a massive budget pact between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Donald Trump is facing a key vote in the GOP-held Senate later, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Many conservatives in the Republican-led Senate are torn between supporting President Donald Trump and risking their political brand with an unpopular vote to add $2 trillion or more to the federal debt. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

McConnell discussed the confirmation of Kentuckian Kelly Knight Craft to be the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, the Blackjewel LLC bankruptcy, and a Thursday morning gas line explosion in Lincoln County, KY.

Click on the video above to view McConnell's comments.

Copyright 2019 Gray DC. All rights reserved.