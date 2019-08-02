People injured from an accidental 'tsunami' at a water park

A total of 44 people were injured at a northeast China water park when a calm wave pool turned into a "tsunami."

The incident reportedly happened after problems with the wave-generating machinery.

A water park employee told the Beijing Times that an "accidental breakdown in machinery" caused the incident, according to a report in the South China Morning Post.

Injuries included fractured ribs.

The Yulong Shuiyun Water Amusement Park is located in Longjing near the border with North Korea.

