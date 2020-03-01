55 years later people in Frankfort remember "Bloody Sunday"

Today in Frankfort people gathered together to reenact Selma's "Bloody Sunday," to mark 55 years since the civil rights protest.

It began at the Kentucky History Museum at 12:30 pm. The event also doubled as a voter participation rally.

March 7th, 1965 also known and “Bloody Sunday”. The day Alabama state troopers beat civil rights activists pushing for the African American right to vote. Now, 55 years later people are remembering that day.

“Terrorized, eyes plunged, cut up, ears cut off, just varies things and all they wanted to do was vote,” says Mary Maxwell.

She spent her Sunday bringing her three-year-old great-nephew to the rally, hoping to teach him the importance of the Fifteenth Amendment.

“Ever since I've been 18, my mother and my father told us that you're going to vote, that it's important,” says Maxwell.

On the first Sunday of March, activists walk the route from Main Street to Kentucky’s capital building. Senator Gerald Neal says the event's not just about remembering the past. It's about confidence in the future.

"Restoring that faith requires them to participate in that process, and that's what this is all about. We have to rededicate ourselves if we have a healthy democracy to this whole idea of democracy, which is voting and participation," Neal says.

And for Maxwell, it's about having a voice.

"Because it matters, it's history. I wasn't born when it took place, but I’m here now to be a part of it. Senate races, congress races, and various things that matter and that one vote can make a difference," says Maxwell.

Many say the events in Selma swayed public opinion, pushing congress to pass the Voting Rights Act.