On Uniquely Kentucky: WDKY Anchor/Author, Marvin Bartlett

For twenty years a cart full of kindness has been rolling through the halls of Kentucky Children’s Hospital in Lexington.

The idea, born from the mind of a wise little boy who was very sick.

Jarrett Mynear was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer when he was just 2-years-old.

He spent most of his life in and out of the hospital and while he always had plenty of visitors and toys in his room, he quickly realized that was not the case for many other children undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Jarrett created Jarrett’s Joy Cart to provide a little joy and brighten the day for others stuck in the hospital.

Marvin Bartlett, co-anchor of the WDKY Fox 56 news was able to profile Jarrett and his Joy Cart two decades ago.

In that time and over the years that followed a special bond was formed and Bartlett went on to write a book published in 2002 called “The Joy Cart.”

With the 20th anniversary of Jarrett’s Joy Cart, Bartlett has released a new expanded version of his first book called, “The Boy Who Delivered Joy.”

Bartlett sits down with Uniquely Kentucky to talk about Jarrett and how as a journalist this one story about one little boy on a mission to spread kindness changed his life.