Dollywood sued over performance of Charlie Brown Christmas song

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Lee Mendelson Film Productions is suing Dollywood, the east Tennesseee theme park named for Dolly Parton, for unauthorized use of a copyrighted song, according to a lawsuit filed on Monday, WVLT reported.

The lawsuit alleged the park has been performing “Christmas Time is Here” live during Dollywood’s “Twas the Night Before Christmas” show since 2007, “if not earlier.”

“Christmas Time is Here" is a popular Christmas song written by Lee Mendelson and Vince Guaraldi for the 1965 television special, “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”

Lee Mendelson Film Productions, which owns the copyright for the song, is demanding $150,000 for every instance the song has been used, plus attorney fees.

The court documents read, “Plaintiff is entitled to receive the maximum amount of statutory damages for willful copyright infringement, $150,000, for each act of willful infringement.”

The lawsuit alleged that Dollywood had been notified about its “failure to obtain a license for dramatic rights, and yet, despite notice, Defendant has failed to obtain a license to exploit 'Christmas Time is Here’ and has committed willful copyright infringement thereby.”

Dollywood stated they have no comment in response to the allegations.

