Advocates, officials encouraged by federal animal cruelty bill advancing

Advocates and officials in Lexington are praising efforts to make some extreme acts of animal cruelty a federal offense.

The Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act, or PACT Act, bans abusive behavior including crushing, burning, drowning, suffocating, impaling and other bodily injury toward any non-humans, CBS News reports.

The U.S. House of Representatives unanimously passed the bill on Wednesday.

Kentucky's state animal cruelty laws are perenially considered to be among the worst in the nation. The state ranks No. 50 for the 12th straight year in the Animal Legal Defense Fund annual rankings.

Animal rescues know just how common are abuse and cruelty cases. Paws 4 the Cause in Lexington sees hundreds of animals each year, many of them mistreated, hurt in some way or abused.

"Gunshots, attempted drownings, acid burns, thrown from cars, thrown bridges - you name it and we've seen it," said Remy Simpson, president of the rescue group. "The animals really have no voice, so we try to give them a voice here."

Simpson said the country needs a law like this.

"There aren't many laws on the books to begin with. We've just got some very basic do-nothing laws that people can hardly be prosecuted for," Simpson said. "So to have something on the federal level is great. It's something we need. People who torture animals need to at least go away for a little while and reflect on their crimes."

Animal control officers say there are serious animal cruelty laws in Kentucky - the problem is that they are difficult to prove in many cases. They believe the PACT Act would help with extreme cases they face.

"I'm thrilled, because it has to do with the most horrendous acts of animal cruelty," said Lt. Jai Hamilton, a cruelty investigator with Lexington-Fayette Animal Care and Control. "So anything that helps us give more teeth to our current laws is definitely a good thing for our animals."

Officers with Lexington-Fayette Animal Care and Control say that the law alone, if passed, will not prevent all cases of abuse and cruelty, but it can hold people accountable. Officials say they have worked a number of cases in Lexington where the PACT Act would have applied.

"What I've come to realize is that there are very bad people who do horrendous things to animals," Lt. Hamilton said. "And I need something in place so I can hold them accountable for those actions."

The PACT Act would close a loophole in current federal animal cruelty law. Currently, federal law only explicitly prohibits animal fighting, and only criminalizes wrongdoers when they create and sell videos depicting the actual animal cruelty, CNN reports. The bill contains exceptions for hunting.

Violators would face federal felony charges, fines and up to seven years in prison.

"This is going to make everything better in the state of Kentucky and some of the surrounding states," Simpson said. "I think it's going to make our work a little bit easier. Maybe people will think twice before they set their neighbor's dog on fire."

The bill was introduced in January by two Florida congressmen and was approved Tuesday by a voice vote in the House. It now heads to the Senate.

Simpson said advocates have tried to work with state lawmakers for the past few years to strengthen the state's animal cruelty laws, but to no avail.

As for state law, several animal cruelty-related bills have been pre-filed in Frankfort ahead of the 2020 session of the Kentucky General Assembly. Among those are a horse cruelty bill and a bill requiring veterinarians to report suspected abuse.

