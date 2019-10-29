AMBER Alert: Missing Va. teen, man possibly sighted

A teen missing since Oct. 21 and the man she may be with may have been seen in Hanover County late Monday, WWBT reported.

Police believe Isabel Hicks, 14, is with Bruce Lunch, 34, of Bumpass, Virginia in a silver blue Toyota Matrix, VA tag VEM-9071. (Source: Louisa County Sheriff's Office)

An AMBER Alert was issued at the end of last week for Isabel Shae Hicks, 14, who is believed to be with 33-year-old Bruce Lynch of Bumpass, Va.

Officials said Hicks is believed to be in extreme danger.

Early Tuesday, officials said the pair may have been spotted in the Montpelier area on Monday night.

A press conference was held Monday at the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office on Hicks’ disappearance.

“It’s definitely like trying to find a needle in a haystack,” Louisa County Detective Chuck Love said.

The sheriff’s office believes Hicks and Lynch are traveling in a silver-blue Toyota Matrix, with Virginia license plate tag VEM-9071.

Authorities now say Lynch will turn 34 years old in a couple of weeks and is a known acquaintance to the family. A felony abduction warrant has been obtained for Lynch.

