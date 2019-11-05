Crews in Reno remove misspelled signs on Virginia St.

Midtown Reno has long been in need of improvements, which is what the Virginia street construction project is currently addressing. But in the midst of that change, an unforeseen mistake was made along Reno’s most prominent street.

“It’s hard when they are doing construction on the signs because you don’t really know where you are,” said south Reno resident Marie Harger, who frequents FinBomb Sushi in Midtown.

If you drive down Virginia at the intersections of Martin, Cheney, and St. Lawrence, you will currently not see the Virginia portion of the signs. That’s because when the new versions were added, the word "Virginia" was misspelled, and St. Lawrence Avenue was listed as St. Lawrence St.

“It’s unexpected,” said Harger. “You would think with all the technology we have that people could figure it out. That they could spell simple things.”

This isn’t the only time this has happened. In south Reno, the sign on Echo Valley and Horse Prairie is now correct, but several years ago, “Prairie” was misspelled. And as you will still see, there is a street identified as “Bear Ranch,” and “Bears Ranch”, in the span of just one block.

RTC apologized for the mistake, saying the signs were posted in error by Virginia street project contractor, Sierra Nevada Construction - who will be reprinting the signs at no cost to the taxpayers.

“Virginia Street is the most popular street,” said Harger. “It’s the biggest street. It goes all the way across town. It’s everywhere. So we should all know how to spell it!”

Copyright KOLO-TV 2019

