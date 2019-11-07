Chris-Bailey's Forecast | Temps are crashing tonight

Rain continues to soak the bluegrass state as our temps are just starting to crash from northwest to southeast. That crash may cause the rain to end with a few flakes for some, then we focus on the looming arctic shot and snow potential early next week.

The rain ends as the day wears on as temps crash from northwest to southeast. That crash means a few flakes will be possible, especially in the north. Once the main precipitation shield pushes east, a few snowflakes may show up across the southeast later this evening.

Temps tonight drop into the low and middle 20s for many. If skies totally clear, a few of the colder locations may dip into the upper teens. Wind chills will be in the teens to begin Friday. Highs won’t get out of the 30s for many, even with a little sun.

Saturday starts in the 20s with highs in the 40s for much of the state. Can we squeeze out an early morning flurry? Meh, maybe.

Sunday looks like the “mildest” day as readings surge well into the 50s ahead of our arctic front arriving on Monday. Rain to snow will be possible Monday into Monday night with the coldest air since last February on the way behind that.