Lexington Health Department offers free Narcan kits with training

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department says caring people carry narcan.

For some, learning how to use it is personal.

"The very first day we provided Naloxone at the health department, a young lady drove from Morehead because she said both of her brothers had overdosed and died within a week to two week period," said Kevin Hall, the health department's communications officer.

For others, it was a sense of duty.

"Winter is coming and a lot of our youth are homeless and on the streets, and drugs tend to be a way that they there are able to maintain themselves, a way that they're able to survive and get through the night," said Amy Figgs, who works with homeless youth.

One woman was inspired to come to the Narcan kit class after watching WKYT's Miranda Combs' interview with Mayor Linda Gorton.

"We're overjoyed that the Mayor would want to be a part of it...she understands the crisis that the opioid epidemic is creating," Hall said.

People learned how to properly store, administer and educate others on Naloxone, or Narcan.

"If you can use a nasal spray, you can use a Narcan spray," Hall said.

In our WKYT live poll, more than seventy six percent of people said they would not be willing to carry Narcan. Hall said he thinks this is because they worry about liability.

"Most people don't understand, they think that only medical professionals, nurses or doctors should carry, but police officers, firefighters and EMT professionals carry. We want just regular people to because it's so simple to use, there are no liability issues, you are protected and you're not at risk, you could save a life" he said.

