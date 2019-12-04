'He was exactly the same person off camera'; Mr. Rogers nephew shares more about his uncle

The new Mr. Rogers movie "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" continues to rack up positive reviews.

Mr. Rogers’ nephew, a biology professor in Virginia, shared stories from growing up around his famous uncle. (Source: WDBJ/Gray News)

The cultural icon has close ties to a professor in Virginia.

Mr. Rogers’ nephew is a biology professor at Roanoke College.

“My mom was Fred Rogers' sister," Brooks Crozier said.

Crozier grew up watching his Uncle Fred just like many children, but his relationship with him extended beyond the television screen.

“He was exactly the same person off-camera, as on camera,” Crozier said. “This was his personality."

The families would vacation together in Nantucket, creating silly memories and sharing inside jokes.

"If we were going to the grocery store, he would say 'Would you mind getting me three bananas small?'" Crozier said.

Crozier recently saw the new biopic that features his uncle.

"Fred had such unique mannerisms that I, of course, was a little worried about how that might be portrayed," he said.

Those worries went away once the theater went dark.

"There are some moments in the film where I think Tom Hanks really honed in on Fred's personality. I think he did a really good job," Crozier said.

He and his family work to continue spreading kindness and hope more people follow that same message.

"We're in difficult times and I really wish that people could step back just a bit and remember that message and remember everyone is special, everybody has a talent," Crozier said.

