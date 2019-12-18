A letter to Santa from a young boy living in a domestic violence shelter is breaking hearts

A Texas 7-year-old is breaking hearts with his letter to Santa.

The child, only identified as Blake, lives with his mother at SafeHaven of Tarrant County near Fort Worth.

The letter described the situation the child was living in and asked Santa to bring him a “very, very, very good dad.”

The shelter said the boy’s mother found his letter to Santa in his backpack and ensured the public both the child and mother are OK.

“Thanks to your donations through Santa's Sack, Blake is getting exactly what he asked for from Santa,” the shelter wrote.

The full letter reads:

Dear Santa,

We had to leave our house. Dad was mad. We had to do all the chores. Dad got everything he wanted. Mom said it was time to leave and she would take us to a safer place where we don’t have to be scared.

I’m still nervous. I don’t want to talk to the other kids. Are you going to come this Christmas? We don’t have any of our stuff here. Can you bring some chapter books, a dictionary, and a compass and a watch? I also want a very, very, very good dad. Can you do that, too?

Love, Blake

If you are a victim of domestic violence, you can reach out for help by calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233.

