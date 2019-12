The Fayette County Coroner's Office is on the scene of a reported shooting at a Lexington apartment building.

Lexington Police were called to Transylvania Park, near Euclid Avenue, around 8 a.m. Tuesday. A coroner's van showed up at the scene a short time later.

So far, police have not released any details about the investigation.

WKYT has a crew at the scene. This story will be updated.