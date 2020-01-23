Rally held in Frankfort for Children's Advocacy Day

Kentucky Youth Advocates held a rally in Frankfort Thursday morning for Children's Advocacy Day.

The advocacy group asked lawmakers to make Kentucky children a priority in this legislative session.

Kentucky Youth Advocates say they have a number of priorities for this year's session including a new earned income tax credit, more access to affordable child care assistance and a tax on e-cigarettes.

The rally was full of children and featured speeches by the House and Senate leaders and the governor.

House Speaker David Osborne talked about the upcoming filing of House Bill 1, which will deal with help for those on public assistance wanting to get into the workforce. there was also talk of work to place more foster kids and to speed up the adoption process.

The rally began with an emotional speech from Ana Pohlgeers a former foster kid who shared a heart-wrenching story of being placed from one family to another before finally finding a permanent home with her parents. With 47 out of every 1,000 kids living in foster care, she said more can be done to help kids like her.

"Better supporting kinship caregivers which can reduce trauma for kids by allowing them to stay with someone they know instead of going to foster homes with strangers," Pohlgeers said.

Terry Brooks with Kentucky Youth Advocates says the most important thing anyone can do is to catch kids before they fall.

Brooks looked at the large standing room only crowd that spilled out into the hallways of the state capital and was looking down from the levels above and said everyone has the opportunity to be a kid catcher.

Lawmakers say they are also concerned about the more than 100,000 kids in Kentucky that are living with non-parental relatives.