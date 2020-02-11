Bennet ends 2020 bid after poor showing in New Hampshire

Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet is ending his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination. The 55-year-old Bennet ran as a common-sense, just-the-facts moderate during a race in which liberals proposing a huge expansion of government programs grabbed the headlines. He was a late entrant to the race who staked his bid largely on trying to win New Hampshire. He only formally announced his candidacy in late April, after completing treatment for prostate cancer. He struggled to stand out in a crowded field dominated by other moderate candidates, including Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar.