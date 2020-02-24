With deadline looming, what you need to know to get your REAL ID

Time is running out.

In just over seven months, you will not be able to fly with your current Kentucky driver's license.

We have talked a lot about the deadline for the state to become compliant with the REAL ID Act.

The process is new and as of now there's only a handful of places you can get yours.

WKYT's Amber Philpott wanted to know what you can expect when you apply, so she sat down with the state' REAL ID Project Manager to talk about how they are working to make the experience easier and faster.

Every day at the Kentucky Transportation building in Frankfort a steady line starts to form.

The people waiting are applying for their Real ID compliant drivers licenses.

"I would say that we are issuing close to 500 real id's a day," said Sarah Jackson, REAL ID Project Manager.

As the REAL ID Project Manager, Sarah Jackson is tasked with making the process new to all Kentuckians run as smoothly as possible.

"We were basically given a three year project in about an 11 month timeline. So that timeline doesn't just affect us in getting the brick and mortars up and licenses issued, it does affect the citizens," said Jackson.

Right now four regional offices are set up for people to apply for their voluntary travel id, it's what you'll need to fly if you don't have a passport or other acceptable form of identification.

Offices located in Bowling Green, Paducah and Somerset are open now to the people who live there.

In Frankfort, any Kentuckian can apply at the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet building.

The goal the state says is to have 14-18 offices open by the start of summer.

"We have recently adjusted and expanded some of those offices to add more stations to be responsive to customer service needs in those open areas and they certainly will be benchmarks to us as we move forward," said Jackson.

One of those customer service issues recognized, wait times.

In Frankfort they have added four additional intake areas, for a total of 10 to help with the lines.

Depending on the day you go or even the time, the wait could be different.

Here is what we gathered over a couple of weeks' time at the Frankfort office, beginning in late January we heard of wait times that took about two and half hours.

On Feb. 7, a viewer told us they went right when the office opened at 8 am and it was only 10 minutes.

That very same day our news anchor Amber Philpott went to Frankfort to apply and it took her 50 minutes and she was there at 11 a.m.

Just last week while shooting this story a WKYT videographer went and it was about the same time of day, but with the addition of those extra intake areas, the time had improved by about 5 minutes.

And the very next day, WKYT's Sam Dick went and it was only about 20 minutes.

"All Kentuckians need to be aware that they probably will have a wait time, we are going to do our best our pledge to the Kentuckians who come to apply is that we will do our best to get them through in the most expedient manner," said Jackson.

To help make your trip go faster, having the right documents in place is key.

Jackson says do your homework, take this quiz on the state's website before you ever leave home.

"At the end of the quiz it will produce a document that tells the person exactly what they need to bring in their particular situation," said Jackson.

The number one hang-up she says for most people is the birth certificate.

Remember, it must be certified or you can use a passport as proof of identity.

You will need proof of a social security number, if you don't have your social security card, a W-2 or 1099 will also work.

Finally, if your name doesn't match your birth certificate, you are going to need a bridging document which is something like a certified marriage certificate.

It's a process that is still evolving and will be with more offices opening, but as that October first deadline approaches there is one thing Jackson says we should all remember.

"This is a safety law and it's believe that it will improve security and safety," said Jackson.

We asked the REALl ID project manager about an open date for a licensing center in both Lexington and Louisville and there is still not a date set.