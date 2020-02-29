UK students dance to raise money for cancer research

DanceBlue isn't easy: 24-hours with no sitting or sleeping.

The event raises money for the Kentucky Children's hospital. There are a thousand UK students at the Memorial Coliseum taking part in the event.

The money will go to the hematology and oncology clinic by way of the golden matrix fund.

But students are not only raising money... they're having a blast.

"DanceBlue is, honestly the motto is the best 24-hours of your life, and if that doesn't sell you, I don't know what does, but there's so much to do you're not just sitting here, you're not just standing here on the floor," says public relations manager Meagan Wilkins.

Since the inagural marathon in 2006, DanceBlue has raised more than $15 million for pediatric cancer treatment and research.