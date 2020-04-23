'Parks and Recreation' cast reunites for fundraising special

In this March 21, 2019 file photo, Amy Poehler arrives at the "Parks and Recreation" 10th anniversary reunion during the 36th annual PaleyFest in Los Angeles. Five years after audiences said goodbye to the show, the cast will reunite for NBC and Universal Television's all-original "A Parks and Recreation Special" to benefit Feeding America. The special is set to air Thursday, April 30. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The original cast members of "Parks and Recreation" are getting back to work for a coronavirus-related fundraising special.

Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones and Aziz Ansari are among the sitcom's stars who will take part in the half-hour special airing 8:30 p.m. Eastern Thursday, April 30, on NBC.

The story reflects the real-life crisis, with Poehler's Leslie Knope striving to stay in touch with her friends while observing social distancing.

NBC says contributions will go to Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund, which is helping food banks serve vulnerable community members.

"Parks and Recreation," about an Indiana's town public officials, ended its seven-season run in 2015.

 