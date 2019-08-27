5.7M kids water bottles sold at major retailers recalled for choking hazard

Contigo has recalled 5.7 million kids water bottles because of a choking hazard.

The Contigo Kids Cleanable water bottle's clear silicone spout can detach, posing a choking hazard to children. There are 149 reports of the spouts detaching, and 18 of the detached spouts were found in children's mouths.

Only black color spout base and spout cover models are affected by the recall. The bottles come in 13-ounce, 14-ounce and 20-ounce sizes.

The water bottles were sold at Walmart, Target, Costco and other retailers from April 2018 through June 2019.

