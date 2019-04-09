58 Kentucky counties named in Gov. Bevin's Presidential Disaster Declaration

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin is requesting federal assistance for 58 counties impacted by flooding in February and March.

This comes after flooding caused an estimated $41 million in damage and three deaths.

“This requested Presidential Disaster Declaration will provide nearly one half of Kentucky’s counties with federal assistance as they recover from widespread severe storms and flooding in recent weeks,” Gov. Bevin said in a news release. “The resiliency of the Commonwealth's communities is truly inspiring, and our hope is that this Declaration request will yield much-needed resources to assist local governments across the state in recovery efforts.”

These are the 58 counties named in the request: Ballard, Bell, Boyd, Breathitt, Butler, Campbell, Carlisle, Carroll, Carter, Clay, Clinton, Crittenden, Cumberland, Edmonson, Elliott, Estill, Floyd, Fulton, Grant, Hancock, Harlan, Henderson, Henry, Hickman, Jackson, Johnson, Knott, Knox, Laurel, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Livingston, Lyon, Madison, Magoffin, Marshall, Martin, McCracken, McCreary, Metcalfe, Monroe, Morgan, Owsley, Pendleton, Perry, Pike, Powell, Rockcastle, Russell, Simpson, Trigg, Union, Wayne, Webster, Whitley and Wolfe.

If granted, this would be Kentucky's 20th federally declared disaster in the past decade.