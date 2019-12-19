$15K reward - and rising - offered after 14 horses shot, killed in Floyd Co.

A Humane Society of the United States reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of whoever was responsible for the deaths of at least 14 horses found shot to death near a strip mine in Floyd County brings the reward offered in the case up to $15,000.

The reward joins a growing list of other animal welfare groups that includes a contribution from the Kentucky Humane Society of $2,500, a contribution from local donors in eastern Kentucky of $2,500, and a contribution of $5,000 from a private California donor.

Deputies in Floyd County, along with members of Dumas Animal Rescue, are headed back to the site of the crime near the Pike and Floyd county line Thursday in order to gather additional evidence in the investigation. The Sheriff says the site can only be accessed by ATV/UTV, so they are coordinating with individuals who can help them reach the area.

According to a release from the Humane Society, a man living near an abandoned strip mine found five horses dead after his own horses entered the mine. Other unowned horses also had a long-time presence in the area.

When deputies responded and searched the area, they discovered a total of 14 horses, all appearing to have been shot.

“It takes a truly heinous person to mercilessly shoot more than a dozen horses and leave them for dead,” said Kitty Block, president and CEO of the Humane Society of the United States. “We hope this reward will encourage anyone with information about this terrible crime to come forward."

The Sheriff thanks the public for their support assisting in the investigation, and for providing the living horses in the area a good home. Investigators still ask anyone with information on the incident to contact them at (606) 886-6171.

