5th night of protests in Louisville brings fire, shooting investigations

Fire crews put out flames at Dino’s Food Mart on South 26th Street and Broadway in Louisville during the fifth night of unrest in the city Monday. Louisville joins other cities across the nation as it’s confronted with massive protests.

WAVE 3 News’ David Mattingly, who has been working most of the day Monday covering protests and gatherings in the area, said Louisville Fire Department investigators don’t know yet what caused the blaze.

Meanwhile, gatherings of protesters were broken up by LMPD officers aided by Kentucky National Guardsmen just after 10 p.m. in downtown Louisville, St. Matthews and in West Louisville. The crowds were dispersed about one hour after the city’s 9 p.m. curfew, which will now run through June 8.

LMPD spokesperson Jessie Halladay also confirmed there were reports of shots fired in the area of Jefferson Square Park downtown Monday night. No other information has been released.

Monday night’s protests come after the killing of David McAtee, 53, at 26th and Broadway.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer fired LMPD Chief Steve Conrad Monday after the discovery the officers involved in McAtee’s death have no body camera video of the shooting.

LMPD is investigating after seven people were shot during the first night of protests in the city on Thursday evening.

More than 40 people were arrested during the fourth consecutive night of protests in Louisville on Sunday.