6 blasts target churches, hotels in Sri Lanka; multiple fatalities reported

A security official says six near simultaneous blasts have hit three churches and three hotels in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, causing multiple fatalities among worshipers and hotel guests.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, says they suspect the blasts at two churches were carried out by suicide bombers.

A Sri Lanka hospital spokesman reported the blasts killed at least 30 and wounded more than 280 others.

One church, St. Anthony’s Shrine, and the three hotels are in Colombo and are frequented by foreign tourists. The other two churches are in Negombo, a Catholic majority town north of Colombo, and the eastern town of Batticaloa.

Alex Agileson, who was in the vicinity of St. Anthony’s Shrine at the time, says buildings in the surrounding area shook with the blast. He says a number of injured were carried in ambulances.

St. Sebastian’s Church in Negombo appealed for help on its Facebook page, following a reported explosion.

Sri Lankan security officials say they are checking for details. Police immediately rushed to both areas and sealed off the churches.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.