60 arrested in Kentucky following three-state DEA meth bust

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration has announced 60 arrests in Kentucky as a part of a three-state operation targeting methamphetamine.

DEA / Courtesy: MGN

The DEA worked with state and local authorities in Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia to seize or interdict more than 800 pounds of methamphetamine in "Operation Crystal Mountain."

Authorities targeted Mexican drug cartels, drug trafficking organizations and others involved in methamphetamine manufacturing and distribution.

The investigations related to the operation began earlier in 2019 and culminated with a total of 235 arrests. 20 were arrested in West Virginia and 155 were arrested in Tennessee. Authorities also seized $800,000 in cash along with 52 firearms.

Laurel County authorities announced earlier in August that its involvement with the DEA operation helped lead to the arrests of 17.