600-mile 'Ride 4 Freedom' ends first leg in Lexington

A team of cyclists is riding 600 miles in honor of the fight for civil rights.

They're calling it the 'Ride 4 Freedom Legacy Tour.’

A University of Dayton professor and friends stopped at WKYT’s station on Saturday to tell us more about their trip.

They left the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center in Cincinnati at 6 a.m. on Saturday and will travel to the Freedom Rides Museum in Montgomery, Alabama over the next six days.

They say the route is a symbol, a way future generations can learn from the past.

“I may not be able to change the world,” says Dr. Peter Titlebaum, “but I can change one person.” He continues, “It’s about doing what’s right, and in our society right now, we need more of that.”

The group hopes to raise $100,000 dollars to go toward the two museums, and to help set up a scholarship at the University of Dayton. They’re stopping along the way at Boys & Girls Clubs of America to talk to kids about making a difference.

You can find more information on their website, and follow their trip to Alabama on their Facebook page .

