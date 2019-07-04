6.4 magnitude earthquake reported in southern California

The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting a 6.4 magnitude earthquake in southern California.

The earthquake's epicenter occurred southwest of Searles Valley, California near Ridgecrest. Some in Ridgecrest are reporting damage as a result. Kern County, California first responders are responding to multiple reports of structure fires and medical calls in the Ridgecrest area.

Some areas of San Bernardino County are reporting structural and road damage. The county fire department is reporting multiple buildings with minor cracks, broken water mains, power lines down and rock slides on certain roads.

The USGS is also reporting several aftershocks, including a couple with at least a 4.0 magnitude. This is the first time in approximately 20 years since a 6.0 magnitude earthquake has hit southern California. In 1999, the Hector Mine earthquake was a 7.1 magnitude.

The earthquake occurred more than 100 miles away from downtown Los Angeles, but people in the California city are reporting they felt the earthquake. People in Las Vegas are also reporting they felt the quake.