7-Eleven sets up college fund for baby born on 7/11 at 7:11 p.m.

A Saint Louis woman who gave birth on July 11, at 7:11 p.m. to a girl who weighed 7 pounds 11 ounces received some gifts from 7-Eleven, including this onsie. (Source: Rachel Langford/CNN)
Updated: Sat 8:50 AM, Jul 20, 2019

(CNN) - A Saint Louis woman who gave birth on July 11, at 7:11 p.m. to a girl who weighed 7 pounds 11 ounces received a nice gift from 7-Eleven.

Not only did a company representative send Rachel Langford a cute onesie for her adorable newborn baby, the convenience store also pledged thousands of dollars toward a college fund for the girl.

Of course, the amount was $7,111.

Langford called the college fund “a real blessing.”

The company also donated diapers to baby J’Amie. And when she gets older, she gets a free Slurpee on her birthday.

