7 Emaciated horses rescued in Clark County, others still need help

The Clark County Animal Shelter is used to taking care of small animals like dogs, cats, rabbits and even the occasional goat or pig, but now they’re caring for seven malnourished horses with more possibly on the way.

Shelter staff received a call over the weekend about some horses that needed attention at a local farm. When they arrived Saturday night they found several dead horses in the barn, and one that had to be euthanized on site.

Two horses that needed the most attention were immediately taken in the by the shelter, then five more were rescued on Sunday, but 14 horses are still on the property.

Shelter staff say this situation, while tragic, is a good reminder that if you see something that isn’t right, you should say something.

Animals can't pick up the phone and call for themselves, and you can't always assume that somebody else is going to do it. So, even if we get a call over and over and over…that's better than not getting any call at all,” said Clark County Animal Shelter Director Adreanna Wills.

Wills said that the shelter is asking for monetary donations, hay and other veterinary supplies to help support the horses. The shelter is also urging anyone with an extra stall to consider housing one of the horses temporarily.

"It would be really helpful to us if they could tell us their name, phone number, where they are - if they're in Clark County or not - and then tell us if they're experienced, and if they have other animals on the property and what facilities they have,” said Wills.

If you’d like to donate or help this cause you should call the Clark County Animal Shelter at 859-737-0053 or visit their website here.

Two people are facing second-degree animal cruelty charges stemming from this incident. Cynthia Konsella and Robert Fraichard will each be in court on March 4.

