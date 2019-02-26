7 children escape Corbin house fire Tuesday morning

Firefighters responded to a house fire in Corbin that had seven children inside when it started.

Erin Cox/The Times-Tribune

Knox County Emergency Manager Todd Owens tells WKYT the fire happened on Engineer Street Tuesday morning. A total of seven children and two adults were inside the home. The mother and two of the children were taken to the hospital with burn injuries.

The mother and one of the children were airlifted from the scene.

Photos and video from the scene by The Times-Tribune show heavy smoke billowing from the home.