7 hospitalized after police chase ends in crash with school bus

Seven people were hospitalized after a police chase in Milwaukee, WI, ended in a crash with a school bus. (Source: WITI/CNN)

"All the sudden – bam – you know?" witness Toy Green said. "What I’m thinking right now, I'm glad I wasn't hit."

The bus was one of three vehicles involved in a crash. One adult and a 13-year-old boy were among the bus passengers taken to the hospital.

One person in the pickup had non-life-threatening injuries.

"They was chasing him a long time. They'd been chasing him for a good 30 minutes up and down the street here," Green recalled.

Police said what ended here started as a traffic stop that turned into a chase with a blue car.

"This is an operation we were involved in, in regards to looking for a wanted subject across the city," Milwaukee Police Capt. Jeffery Norman.

Four of those suspects were in the blue car. Police said that driver is at fault for causing the crash that police initially described as chaos.

“Just because of the number of victims and not knowing the full extent of their injuries, so obviously we want to make sure that we save life and there comes a little chaos with that,” Norman explained.

