70-year-old birthday girl gets banner of bedazzled bras

CASPER, Wyo. (KCWY/CNN/Gray News) – A Wyoming woman got a very special surprise for her 70th birthday.

Instead of hanging out, friends support for a 70th birthday girl with bedazzled bras! (Source: KCWY, CNN)

A bevy of bedazzled birthday bras strung across trees in her front yard.

Marjorie Clare’s friends called the display a “70-cup salute.”

"She's such a great, giving person,” friend Karen Schooley said. “Somebody had to celebrate her birthday."

They said the gesture was meant to give Clare "all the support she could get."

The birthday girl said the gag made her feel special “and kind of tearful too because somebody loves me so much, they’d help me celebrate during a pandemic.”

