70,000 ceiling fans recalled due to faulty blades

Approximately 70,000 ceiling fans sold at Lowe’s stores nationwide have been recalled because of blades that can break and fly off.

The recall involves the Harbor Breeze 48-inch Santa Ana Ceiling Fan, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, with model number LP8294LBN and UPC code 840506599178.

The CPSC says the company has received 210 reports of the fan blade breaking or ejecting, including 10 reports of a blade hitting a consumer.

They were sold at Lowe’s stores and Lowes.com from May 2014 through January 2016 for about $150.

Owners of this fan should stop using it and call Fanim Industries at 888-434-3797 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET weekdays, email recall@fanimation.com or visit the company’s website to request parts for a repair.

