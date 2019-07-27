75 year-old Locomotive to bring economy boost to region

A piece of history is rolling through parts of central and eastern Kentucky this weekend.

The Kentucky Steam Heritage Corporation is spearheading a project involving the restoration of a 75-year-old locomotive, engine 2716.

Heritage Corporation President Chris Campbell approached the Kentucky Railway Museum about a long term lease which would allow the engine to be brought to Estill County for restoration and help with local tourism.

He told WKYT the restoration project will not only involve professionals but allow technical school students to use the skills their learning on the engine.

“Many of the same things, welding, pipe fitting, things of that nature are going to be out into not only restoring this engine but maintaining it,” Campbell said.

Both CSX Transportation and R.J. Corman Railroad group are helping to organize the restoration.

Hundreds gathered in Frankfort Friday afternoon as the locomotive rolled in. Saturday the engine stopped in Midway where more from as far as Nevada took pictures of one of the oldest engines in the world.

Among the crowd was Ohioan Liz Stephens. She and her husband Tom worked on trains with a historical society based in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She said locomotive 2716 was not working when her husband found out about it.

“In the late ‘80s we went to Birmingham, Alabama, they were not running it anymore. It was broken, so Tom and a few others of the Fort Wayne men went to Alabama and we got this 2716 and they proceeded to restore it,” Stephens said.

Tom and others took the engine apart piece by piece, storing some of the parts in his barn where Kentucky Steam Heritage members came 20 years later to collect for the current restoration.

“So they guys came to the house and then down to the barn and they were like yeah I’ve got a piece here and a piece of that there,” Stephens said.

Tom hoped to be able to see the restoration and engine working again. He died of cancer of 2018.

Campbell said he hopes this restoration will help bring more tourism to eastern Kentucky and Estill County.

