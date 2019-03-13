78,500 HP batteries recalled due to fire and burn hazards

HP has expanded its recall of batteries for Notebook computers due to fire and burn hazards, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The lithium-ion batteries can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards, CPSC says.

Here are the affected products:

• HP ProBooks (64x G2 and G3 series, 65x G2 and G3 series, 4xx G4 series)

• HPx360 (310 G2), HP Pavilion x360 11inch Notebook PC

• HP 11 Notebook PC, HP ZBook (17 G3, and Studio G3) mobile workstations

Replacement batteries or accessories for:

• HP ZBook Studio G4 mobile workstation, HP ProBook 4xx G5 series

• HP ENVY 15, HP Mobile Thin Clients (mt21, mt22, and mt31)

Consumers should immediately visit www.HP.com/go/batteryprogram2018 to see if their battery is included in the recall. HP will provide free battery replacement services by an authorized technician.

CPSC says there have been eight new reports of battery packs in the U.S. overheating, melting, or charring, says CPSC. One minor injury has been reported with property damage totaling $1,000.

These products were sold nationwide. See the full report here.

Copyright 2019 KPLC via Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

