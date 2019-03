This weekend marks the 7th anniversary of the deadly tornado outbreak in Kentucky.

On March 2, 2012, 18 tornadoes touched down across the state, impacting 27 different counties. More than 20 were killed and more than 200 injured.

Magoffin County was hit by an EF-3 tornado with maximum winds of 160 miles per hour. That tornado was on the ground for 49 miles across eastern Kentucky, touching down in Wolfe County and Salyersville. They have since added three tornado sirens. A tornado shelter has also been built in Magoffin County and they are in the process of putting in another.

West Liberty in Morgan County was hit very hard. An EF-3 tornado with maximum winds of 140 miles per hour decimated much of the downtown area. The tornado was a mile wide. It first touched down near Mariba in Menifee County at 5:39 p.m. Nineteen minutes later, it slammed into downtown West Liberty. The tornado moved into western parts of Johnson County and Lawrence County before moving into West Virginia.

East Bernstadt witnessed an EF-2 tornado that was on the ground for only seven miles. It was enough to cause a lot of damage.

The communities have since rebuilt, but the day is something that residents won't forget.

The tornadoes reportedly caused more than $150 million dollars in damage.