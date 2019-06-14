8 central Kentucky students receive sendoff to military academies

Students in central Kentucky are receiving a sendoff as they start their next journey in their lives at military academies.

Rep. Andy Barr nominated eight students for military academies, and all of them were accepted.

"When you see these resumes and what these young people have already accomplished, it really gives you a great deal of inspiration and hope," Barr said.

Anna Marie Gilligan was among those accepted. She was the lone female in the group, and she also received three acceptance letters to military academies. She decided to attend the Naval Academy. She leaves for the academy in 12 days.

Below is a list of the eight students heading to military academies.

U.S. Air Force Academy Appointee:

Christopher Michael Stefanski, son of Michael and Catherine Stefanski, a resident of Winchester and graduate of George Rogers Clark High School.

U.S. Merchant Marine Academy Appointee:

Douglas Wright, son of Roger and Catherine Wright, a resident of Lexington and graduate of Paul Lawrence Dunbar High School.

U.S. Naval Academy Appointees:

Anna Marie Gilligan, daughter of Chris and Janet Gilligan, a resident of Lexington and graduate of Henry Clay High School. Gilligan received appointments from the U.S. Naval Academy, the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, and the U.S. Air Force Academy. She will attend the Naval Academy.

Victoriano Jackson Trevino, son of Marko and Angela Trevino, a resident of Georgetown and graduate of Scott County High School.

U.S. Military Academy at West Point Appointees:

William David Henry, son of David and Tonya Henry, a resident of Winchester and graduate of George Rogers Clark High School.

Isaac Archer Marret, son of Leland and Christine Marret, a resident of Lawrenceburg and graduate of St. Xavier High School in Louisville.

Samuel Tabor Martin, son of Craig and Carol Ann Martin, a resident of Georgetown and graduate of Lexington Christian Academy.

Seth Quackenbush, son of Eric and Ann Quackenbush, a resident of Georgetown and graduate of Scott County High School.