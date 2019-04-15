8 horses dead after Lexington barn fire

Eight horses are dead following a barn fire that took place in Lexington on Sunday.

Six of the 14 horses in the barn were missing for most of Monday, but the farm manager confirmed to WKYT that all of them are now accounted for.

The fire started in a barn at Meadow Oaks Farm, a thoroughbred farm on Man o' War Boulevard near Winchester Road, on Sunday afternoon, and crews continued to try and put out the fire on Monday.

Fire crews say the roof collapsed which made it hard to get to the base of the fire.

"The hay that was underneath the collapsed roof continued to burn throughout the night," said Maj. Jordan Saas, Lexington Fire Department. "The roof was unstable, so we could not get our crews inside the barn to do an investigation.

"Our crews stayed again overnight, our investigator showed up again this morning, and heavy equipment arrived this morning as well."

Crews say they used heavy equipment to remove the roof in order to extinguish the hay. They say heavy winds on Sunday played a role in spreading the fire.

The barn sits far off the road, so crews also had to run water hoses over a long distance to reach a working hydrant.

One of the owners of the horses said that he experienced minor burns trying to save those horses.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.