8-year-old child killed in hit-and-run crash in Breckinridge County

An 8-year-old boy was killed in a hit-and-run collision in Breckinridge County on Saturday.

Kentucky State Police say they received a call around 12:30 p.m. of a wreck involving a pedestrian on KY 259 south.

When crews arrived, they found the eight-year-old boy who had been hit. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say an investigation revealed a 2009 Pontiac Torrent was driving north on KY 259 south. They say the child was standing near the road, getting mail from a mailbox when he was hit.

Police say the driver was Bradley Mattingly, 35, of Leitchfield. Mattingly is charged with reckless homicide, as well as leaving the scene of the accident.

He currently being held at the Breckinridge County Detention Center.