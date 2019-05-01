$89,000 stolen from Kentuckian in computer virus scam

The Kentucky Attorney General's Office is warning people of a computer virus scam that cost one person tens of thousands of dollars.

A news release from the Attorney General’s Office said a Jefferson County resident had $89,000 stolen in the scam. Other reports from victims of the same scam have come from Daviess, Fayette, Franklin, Jefferson, and Johnson counties.

The total amount of money taken stands was more than $92,000.

Attorney General Andy Beshear says the scam begins when a fictitious pop-up window appears saying there is a virus on the user’s computer and to call a 1-800 number for help. Users who call the number will be connected to a person who is pretending to assist in removing the virus, but is actually collecting computer login credentials in order to steal personal and financial information.

“These scammers won’t clean your hard drive, but they will clean out your bank account,” Beshear said. “Just as we wouldn’t give a stranger a key to our homes, Kentuckians should never give a stranger access to their personal computers.”

An additional report included a scammer posing as a Microsoft technician. The fake technician called to assist a victim with their computer and instructed them to buy Google Play cards to pay for technical assistance. The Franklin County victim lost $2,900.

The Office of the Attorney General recommends these tips to avoid falling victim to a computer virus scam:



If you suspect your computer is infected with a virus or malware, update your security software and operating system or visit a company you know and trust for assistance;



Don’t call a phone number or click on a link from a pop-up message or unfamiliar email;



According to the official Microsoft website, Microsoft error and warning messages never include phone numbers;



Don’t trust numbers even if they display a legitimate tech support business name or phone number;



Never give a caller remote access to your computer or personal device;



Never buy gift cards to provide payment to “tech support” callers.



To report scams to the Office of the Attorney General, fill out the online consumer complaint form.

Beshear recommends all Kentuckians stay ahead of scammers by signing up for his office’s Scam Alerts. To enroll, text the words KYOAG Scam to GOV-311 (468-311) or online at ag.ky.gov/scams and select text message or email alert.

