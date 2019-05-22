$82M deal reached to build AppHarvest greenhouse in Rowan County

In an $82 million dollar deal with Equilibrium Capital, AgTech company AppHarvest announced on Tuesday they will be building a 60-acre greenhouse in Morehead, Kentucky.

Construction will begin immediately on the controlled-environment agriculture facility, with its opening planned or 2020.

The greenhouse will create 285 full-time permanent jobs, as well as 100 construction jobs. The facility will grow tomatoes and cucumbers to be distributed to grocers around the country via Mastronardi Produce.

AppHarvest says their greenhouse will allow them to grow non-GMO, pesticide-free produce year-round, using 90% less water than traditional farming.

