83 jobs coming to Boyle Co. as Meggitt increases carbon brake manufacturing

Meggitt PLC, an international company specializing in components and sub-systems for the aerospace, defense, and selected energy markets, plans to increase its commercial and military aircraft carbon brake manufacturing capacity in Boyle County, creating up to 83 full-time jobs with a nearly $82.7 million investment.

Governor Matt Bevin announced the company’s intentions on Friday.

“Meggitt has played a significant role in the economy of the Boyle County community since locating there 13 years ago,” Gov. Bevin said. “Currently employing more than 200 people, the company continues its strong upward trajectory within the commonwealth’s booming aerospace industry. We thank Meggitt for its commitment to Kentucky, and we look forward to many more years of continued growth.”

The project will allow the company to fulfill increasing orders following recent contract awards for braking systems. The facility already provides braking components for a number of customer programs, including the Airbus A220 and A321, as well as for Embraer, Gulfstream, Dassault, and Bombardier. The new facility also will serve as an MRO hub to meet the rising demand for aircraft maintenance. The 95,000-square-foot expansion would include new carbon furnaces plus ancillary equipment, as well as upgrades to existing machinery.

