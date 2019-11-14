83-year old Hardee’s employee still serving up biscuits, kindness

She’s been baking up biscuits for more than a decade at the Middlesboro Hardee’s restaurant.

“I’ve made enough of them to make them in my sleep,” says Norma Kulpa.

Kulpa tells sister-station WYMT she estimates over her time employed at the restaurant, she’s baked more than one million biscuits.

But that’s not all she’s known for – customers and colleagues say she also serves up plenty of kindness.

Her co-workers call her ‘Moma,’ because of her caring personality.

Outside of the restaurant, she also lives up to her title of Mom.

Her son is 43-years old, and after heart attacks and other health issues, he isn’t able to work. Norma, who has been widowed twice, hasn’t left his side.

The 83-year old doesn’t plan on leaving Hardee’s anytime soon, either.

"Well they ask me when I'm going to retire and I said they're going to have to take me out feet first, I guess," says Norma.

On a busy weekend, she says she can end up making more than 60 dozen biscuits a day.

