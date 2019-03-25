9 labor and delivery nurses at Maine hospital are expecting at same time

They’re good as sticking to a theme at the labor and delivery unit at Maine Medical Center.

Not only do the nurses help new moms bring their little ones into the world, but at least nine of them are pregnant too. All are due between April and July.

“Something is definitely in the water here at Maine Medical Center on the Labor and Delivery Unit!” Brittney Verville posted on Facebook. “Lots of baby friends being made this summer!”

Although many of them work different shifts, eight of the women got together for a “class photo” and showed off their baby bumps.

It’s going to be a busy spring and summer in labor and delivery.

Good luck, ladies.

